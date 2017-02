March 16 Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall said on Friday that head office jobs will be an important consideration when his government considers whether to support any foreign takeover bid for grain handler Viterra Inc.

The company said on Thursday that it has put in place a process to consider interest from third parties in acquiring it. Viterra's head office is in Regina in the Western Canadian province of Saskatchewan. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg Editing by Peter Galloway)