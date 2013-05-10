LONDON May 10 Swiss-based trader Vitol will buy from U.S. Phillips 66 the Immingham combined heat and power plant in England which supplies about two percent of Britain's electricity supplies, Vitol said on Friday.

The 1,220 megawatt plant, one of Europe's biggest co-generation electricity producers, using water and gas to produce power, fuels two nearby oil refineries as well as supplying power to the national grid.