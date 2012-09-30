(Adds details, background)

DUBAI, Sept 30 Vitol Tank Terminals International (VTTI) is studying almost doubling its oil storage capacity at the port of Fujairah, just outside the Strait of Hormuz, and could start construction by early 2014, a spokeswoman for VTTI said on Sunday.

VTTI, jointly owned by the world's largest oil trader Vitol and Malaysian shipping company MISC Bhd, currently has 1.18 million cubic meters (mcm) of storage capacity in a total of 47 tanks. The Fujairah terminal is 90 percent owned by VTTI, while the government of Fujairah has a 10 percent stake.

A spokeswoman in the Netherlands confirmed VTTI's plans detailed on its website to increase oil storage capacity by 1 million cubic meters.

"VTTI is looking into the project. It has to go through a phase where it needs to get permits, finalize plans and then the construction can start," she said.

"It would start to be developed from early 2014," she said, adding that the total cost of the project was not available yet.

Fujairah's strategic importance outside the Strait of Hormuz has been underscored by Iranian threats to block the world's largest oil and gas shipping route and oil traders have been racing to secure storage space at the east coast port of the United Arab Emirates.

The opening of a new crude oil pipeline which could carry most of Abu Dhabi's 2.6 million barrels per day of oil overland to Fujairah have strengthened the port's strategic position in the global oil market.

Oil storage capacity there is set to rise to nearly 6.8 mcm late this year, while further expansion could take capacity near 10 mcm by late 2014.

Some traders say the storage boom could soon cause an oversupply of storage space, decreasing the value of new storage coming online and of existing assets.

Some expansion projects that have been announced are yet to be finalised, while others lack financing. But VTTI's interest in Fujairah continues.

"Fujairah is therefore excellently placed to serve the major bunker market there and offers VTTI a unique opportunity to develop refining on a world scale," VTTI's website says.

"This asset, which has already seen major expansion, is now planning an additional 1,000,000 cubic meters of capacity for early 2014." (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, editing by Daniel Fineren)