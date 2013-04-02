LONDON, April 2 Top oil trader Vitol has started trading in global grains markets, the company said on Tuesday.

Reuters reported in February that Vitol was building a global grains desk, taking advantage of Glencore's takeover of Canadian grains giant Viterra, by hiring a team of its traders.

Vitol, which has an annual turnover of around $300 billion, will trade grain and other agricultural commodities from Singapore and Geneva, supported by teams based in Vancouver and Hamburg.

"Trading agricultural products builds on our core strengths in logistics and understanding of global markets," Ian Taylor, president and chief executive of the Vitol Group, said in a statement.

The new team is headed by Vancouver-based Don Chapman, previously senior vice president with Viterra.