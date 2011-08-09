(Adds details)
LONDON Aug 9 Vitol storage unit VTTI said on
Tuesday it had agreed to buy 50 percent in Petro Lux, which
controls an oil product storage firm, from an affiliate of
ArcLight Capital Partners LLC.
The value of the purchase was not disclosed in the statement
from Vitol. The remaining 50 percent will be held by the
ArcLight affiliate.
Petro Lux is the indirect owner of a majority interest in
Petrotank Neutrale Tanklager GmbH, which owns and operates 23
inland refined product terminals throughout Germany with total
storage capacity of approximately 1 million cubic metres, Vitol
said.
VTTI, a 50/50 joint venture between the Vitol Group and MISC
, a Malaysian shipping company, plans to increase its
capacity to at least 8 million cubic metres by 2013.
ArcLight is a investment firm headquartered in Boston,
Massachusetts that specialises in the energy sector.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by Jane Baird)