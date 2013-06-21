UPDATE 6-Oil down on record U.S. crude stocks, flat Russian output
* Lower output by OPEC members offers some support (Updates prices in paragraph 2)
GENEVA, June 21 Switzerland's Vitol has signed a preliminary agreement with Russian state oil firm Rosneft to purchase liquefied natural gas (LNG) from a planned facility in eastern Russia from 2019, Vitol said on Friday.
"This landmark development will diversify and strengthen our supplies of LNG and enable us to expand the possibilities of serving our clients in the Asia-Pacific region," said Vitol Chief Executive Ian Taylor in a statement.
Earlier this year, Rosneft signed a long-term crude oil supply contract with commodity traders Vitol and Glencore in exchange for a $10 billion loan.
Vitol is the world's top oil trader with annual revenues of over $300 billion.
* Lower output by OPEC members offers some support (Updates prices in paragraph 2)
PARIS, March 2 French presidential candidate and current frontrunner Emmanuel Macron on Thursday criticised the protectionist and environmental policies of U.S President Donald Trump.
LONDON, March 2 Demand for gasoline in the United States, which accounts for a tenth of global oil consumption, is expected to peak next year as engines become more efficient, WoodMackenzie analysts said.