April 13 Vitol's storage unit VTTI said on Friday its new oil terminal in Malaysia had started operations after receiving its first fuel oil cargo earlier this week.

The terminal received its first fuel oil cargo from the MT Kition, a 100,000 deadweight tonne tanker, the company said in a statement.

Storage tanks for middle distillates and gasoline at the terminal will be ready for use by the end of April, VTTI said.

The ATB oil terminal, located in the Port of Pelepas, Tanjung Bin, in Malaysia, consists of 41 storage tanks with a total capacity of 841,000 cubic metres for fuel oil, gasoline and distillates.

The company plans to add another 1.6 million cubic metres of storage in a second phase by the third quarter of 2013.

VTTI is a 50/50 joint venture between the Vitol Group and MISC, a Malaysian shipping company. (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by David Holmes)