RPT-COLUMN-We need to talk about the London Metal Exchange: Andy Home
LONDON, Feb 23 It's time to talk about the London Metal Exchange (LME).
LONDON, March 19 Energy trader Vitol is to market 2 million tonnes a year of thermal and coking coal produced by Beacon Hill Resources from its Minas Moatize mine in Mozambique, sources close the deal said.
Mozambique is a new but key coal producer with vast reserves that have attracted substantial investment from companies including Rio Tinto, Vale and India's Tata group.
The Beacon Hill agreement is for a relatively small tonnage of 50:50 thermal and coking coal but it gives Vitol a presence in the Moatize basin, the sources said.
Vitol earlier this year formed a joint venture with South Africa's Grindrod to run Maputo port in Mozambique , which mostly exports South African coal.
Beacon Hill will continue to sell export coal to Global Coke, which will be offered up to 600,000 tonnes a year of coking coal for the life of mine.
Vitol, which trades more than 25 million tonnes a year of coal, will also advance Beacon Hill a debt facility of up to $20 million in two tranches, to be used for capital spending, general and working capital purposes. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Anthony Barker)
LONDON, Feb 23 It's time to talk about the London Metal Exchange (LME).
OTTAWA, Feb 23 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came under increasing pressure on Thursday to deal with asylum seekers illegally crossing into Canada from the United States to avoid a crackdown by the administration of President Donald Trump.
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 President Donald Trump told chief executives of major U.S. companies on Thursday he plans to bring millions of jobs back to the United States, but offered no specific plan on how to reverse a decades-long decline in factory jobs.