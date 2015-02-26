LONDON Feb 26 U.S. oil production growth will probably flatten by the middle of the year as a result of a decline in oil prices, chief executive of top global oil trader Vitol, Ian Taylor, said on Thursday.

"As yet, production in the U.S. is still going up. We expect that to stop around the middle of the year," he told a conference in London.

Taylor also said he expected global oil demand to grow by 1 million barrels a day this year: "If not, the oil market will still be long." (Reporting by Ron Bousso, writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov)