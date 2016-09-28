(Adds forecast for LNG, context)
LONDON, Sept 28 The chief executive of Vitol,
the world's largest oil trader, said on Wednesday he did not see
the global oil market tightening before 2018.
He also expressed scepticism over the significance of a
potential OPEC deal on freezing production.
"If you freeze production at a level that is clearly above
demand ... is that bullish?" Ian Taylor asked a Bloomberg
conference in London.
Investors were closely watching an OPEC meeting in Algiers
this week anticipating that the cartel would finally agree a
plan to tackle a global crude surplus that sent oil prices
tumbling in 2014. But so far, the talks have remained just that.
Taylor said it would be difficult for the market to
rebalance with underwhelming global economic growth meeting
slightly better-than-expected production.
He expects oil demand growth this year at 1.2 million-1.3
million barrels per day and that the liquefied natural gas
market would remain long until 2022.
(Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Mark Potter/Ruth
Pitchford)