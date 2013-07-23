GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, US dollar down after Yellen signals rate rise
* Yellen signals rate hike in March, U.S. stocks up for 6th week
GENEVA, July 23 The world's top oil trader Vitol said on Tuesday it had completed the purchase of a British power plant from Phillips 66 as it seeks to build its portfolio of energy assets.
The gas-fed 1,220 megawatt combined heat and power plant in Immingham, northeast England, supplies around 2 percent of Britain's electricity.
Vitol, like many of its peers, has been investing in global assets such as oilfields and refineries in what analysts see as a bid to boost profits.
The company already trades electricity in the UK, French, German and Benelux markets. The plant has been renamed VPI Immingham, Vitol added.
* Yellen signals rate hike in March, U.S. stocks up for 6th week
LONDON, March 3 Sainsbury's, Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
* International add-on business, no overlap (Adds details, Nodal CEO, context)