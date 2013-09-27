* Europe seen at a competitive disadvantage

* Sees oil prices facing pressure from shale

GENEVA, Sept 27 More refineries will be forced to shut down in Europe as it loses out to other regions where subsidies help keep oil demand buoyant, Vitol's head of research said on Friday.

Oil consumption in Europe is thought to have peaked while in other regions like Asia it is growing quickly due to higher GDP growth and the widespread use of fuel subsidies.

"The world has a surplus of refining capacity and if you ask where it will be rationalised I would have to look for the weakest actor where there's a free market, with no subsidies, and where they haven't got certain other competitive advantages. That's Europe," Vitol's Steve Terry told Reuters on Friday.

He did not give a figure for how much capacity would close in Europe.

Vitol, the top oil trader in the world with annual revenue over $300 billion, is also a refiner and last year bought a European plant from insolvent Petroplus.

Another factor hobbling European refiners is rising diesel imports from other regions such as the Middle East which is boosting output as its refining capacity expands, Terry added.

U.S. exports of diesel to Europe are on the rise and expected to top 2 million tonnes in September.

Terry said that he expected Brent prices, which traded near $108 a barrel on Friday, to come under pressure long-term because of rising global shale oil production.

"The supply side is going to flourish. I think we should think about what that means for oil prices over 10 years," he said, without giving a price forecast.

U.S. crude oil production has risen much faster than most analysts expected and Terry said he forecast production to increase to nearly 7.5 million bpd by the end of the year.

The Energy Information Administration has said it expects production to grow by 900,000 bpd this year to 7.3 million bpd. (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by David Evans)