LONDON May 2 Commodities trader Vitol has
agreed to buy an 85,000 barrel per day (bpd) condensate splitter
in the Netherlands from Koch Supply and Trading, a subsidiary of
U.S. conglomerate Koch Industries, Vitol said in a statement on
Tuesday.
The world's largest oil trader has been expanding in the
downstream and retail sectors over the last few years as it
seeks outlets for its growing traded volumes.
Such assets also allow the trader to access new markets and
to forge longer-term supply deals as opposed to ad hoc ones, the
traditional base of its business.
Vitol's traded oil volume grew by 16 percent to over 7
million bpd last year.
The splitter, located in Rotterdam, is a specialised
refining asset that processes very light oil, known as
condensate, into higher value products such as naphtha that is
used in the petrochemical industry and gasoline blending.
Vitol did not disclose the value of the deal.
"The splitter is a well-run asset in a good strategic
location at the heart of Rotterdam's oil and petchem industry.
Its acquisition will enhance our offering to our customers
across the region," Russell Hardy, Vitol CEO for Europe, Middle
East and Africa, said in the statement.
Vitol has a refining capacity of 390,000 bpd through various
joint venture investments in northern Europe, Australia and the
Middle East. It owns and operates the Cressier and Bayernoil
refineries via subsidiary Varo Energy and has a majority stake
in a refinery in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.
