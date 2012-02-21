(Changes percentage in paragraph 1)
* Revenues and volumes both hit records
* Says plans to expand further in downstream
LONDON, Feb 21 Energy trading house
Vitol's revenues rose by around 44 percent to a record $297
billion last year on the back of strong oil prices and higher
turnover, the company said on Tuesday.
Total traded volumes including oil and other forms of energy
rose to a record 457 million tonnes in 2011 compared with around
399 million tonnes the previous year.
Swiss-based Vitol, one of the world's top oil traders, said
it planned to expand further in 2012 and would look for
opportunities in refining and distribution.
"While physical global energy trading remains at the heart
of Vitol, we continue to look at a variety of new investment
opportunities in the midstream and downstream energy sectors,
which can deliver growth and synergy with our core trading
business," the company said in a statement.
Top independent traders have been expanding in the African
distribution business in the last few years and in December
Vitol started a new African downstream company, Vivo Energy, in
partnership with Royal Dutch Shell and Helios
Investment Partners.
Vitol said it handled 135 million tonnes of crude oil last
year and that remained the largest part of its energy portfolio.
Brent oil prices reached a record high average price
of around $111 a barrel last year due partly to political
turbulence in the Middle East including a civil war in OPEC
member Libya.
Vitol Chief Executive Ian Taylor said the outlook for oil
prices this year was uncertain, adding there was risk for prices
to rise from their current level near $120 a barrel.
"Should global oil demand growth remain positive, driven by
the economies in Asia, the Middle East and South America, and
OPEC and non-OPEC deliver the expected additional supply, then
we would expect oil prices to remain around current levels for
the balance of 2012," he said.
"Geopolitical risk, especially in the Middle East, creates
potential material risk to the upside," he added.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by James Jukwey)