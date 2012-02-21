* Revenues and volumes both hit records
* Says plans to expand further in downstream
* Chief executive sees risk of higher oil prices
By Emma Farge
LONDON, Feb 21 The world's leading oil
trader, privately-held Vitol, said revenues surged to a record
$297 billion in 2011 and that it is looking to expand further in
oil storage and distribution.
Traded volumes including oil, carbon and natural gas rose to
a record 457 million tonnes in 2011 up from 399 million tonnes
the previous year, the company said.
The firm said it planned to expand further in 2012 including
in the midstream storage and downstream sectors.
"While physical global energy trading remains at the heart
of Vitol, we continue to look at a variety of new investment
opportunities in the midstream and downstream energy sectors,
which can deliver growth and synergy with our core trading
business," it said in a statement.
Swiss-based Vitol's revenues were significantly
higher than those of its closest rival Glencore, which
reported revenues of $186.2 billion in 2011.
While both companies are trading giants, a much bigger share
of Vitol's revenues come from trading oil, where profit margins
are much lower than in production assets.
Vitol is owned by its employees and does not release its
profits.
Top independent traders have been expanding in the African
distribution business in the last few years and in December
Vitol started a new African downstream company, Vivo Energy, in
partnership with Royal Dutch Shell and Helios
Investment Partners.
Vitol said it handled 135 million tonnes of crude oil last
year and that remained the largest part of its energy trading
portfolio.
Brent oil prices reached a record high average price
of around $111 a barrel last year, due partly to political
turbulence in the Middle East including a civil war in OPEC
member Libya.
Vitol Chief Executive Ian Taylor said the outlook for oil
prices this year was uncertain, adding there was risk for prices
to rise from their current level near $120 a barrel.
"Should global oil demand growth remain positive, driven by
the economies in Asia, the Middle East and South America, and
OPEC and non-OPEC deliver the expected additional supply, then
we would expect oil prices to remain around current levels for
the balance of 2012," he said.
"Geopolitical risk, especially in the Middle East, creates
potential material risk to the upside," he added.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)