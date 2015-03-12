(Corrects to 268 million tonnes from 268,000 tonnes, to 276 million tonnes from 276,000 tonnes, paragraph 2)

LONDON, March 12 Commodity trader Vitol's revenue in 2014 fell to its lowest in four years, the company said on Thursday, dropping to $270 billion from $307 billion as lower energy costs and a dip in volumes weighed.

The world's largest independent oil trader said it handled total volumes of physical crude and refined products of 268 million tonnes in 2014, down from 276 million tonnes the previous year.

Natural gas and coal volumes also slipped while power sales rose. (Reporting by David Sheppard and Dmitry Zhdannikov in London)