GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks fall after Amazon deal news; dollar weakens
* Bond yields also down after data; oil edges higher (Updates with U.S. trading; changes dateline, previous LONDON)
March 24 Vitol's 2016 revenue fell 9.5 percent to $152 billion, the commodity trader said on Friday, calling the performance solid, despite challenging market conditions.
The world's largest independent energy trader said volumes of crude oil and products rose 16 percent to 2.56 billion barrels for 2016.
Vitol also said the coal market had a resurgence in 2016, with prices doubling for a while towards the end of the year as policy restrictions to Chinese supply impacted the market. bit.ly/2myzVMw (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Susan Thomas)
* European firms building Baltic pipeline for Russian gas (Adds new quotes and background)
LONDON, June 16 Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is to announce on Tuesday whether it will bring criminal charges against Barclays and some of its former senior executives over a 2008 emergency fundraising from Qatar, according to a person familiar with the plans.