European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
July 25 Global commodity trader Vitol has won a deal to supply the U.S. Virgin Islands with propane as its main fuel source for a minimum of five years, starting in autumn 2014.
The deal with the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority (WAPA) on Thursday is designed to replace more expensive fuel oil as the islands' primary fuel source.
WAPA said on its website it hopes switching to propane will lower fuel costs by about 30 percent and decrease greenhouse gas emissions by about 20 percent.
Full terms of the deal were not disclosed. (Reporting By David Sheppard; Editing by Peter Galloway)
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
LONDON, March 3 European shares slipped in early trading on Friday following some poor company updates, with WPP falling after painting a cautious picture about its outlook and Berendsen plunging following disappointing results.
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.