July 25 Global commodity trader Vitol has won a deal to supply the U.S. Virgin Islands with propane as its main fuel source for a minimum of five years, starting in autumn 2014.

The deal with the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority (WAPA) on Thursday is designed to replace more expensive fuel oil as the islands' primary fuel source.

WAPA said on its website it hopes switching to propane will lower fuel costs by about 30 percent and decrease greenhouse gas emissions by about 20 percent.

Full terms of the deal were not disclosed. (Reporting By David Sheppard; Editing by Peter Galloway)