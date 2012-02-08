(Follows alerts)

Feb 8 Canadian trucking company Vitran Corp posted a loss for the fifth straight quarter, hurt by higher costs and weakness in its U.S. less-than-truckload business.

For the October-December quarter, loss from continuing operations was $8.1 million, or 49 cents a share, compared with a loss of $40.2 million, or $2.47 a share, a year ago.

Adjusted loss from continuing operations was 14 cents a share.

Revenue rose 20 percent to $205.2 million.

Shares of the company closed at C$6.83 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.