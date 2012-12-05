BRIEF-Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5 mln common units
* Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5,000,000 common units
Dec 5 A U.S. bankruptcy judge in Dallas ordered 10 units of Mexican glassmaker Vitro SAB de CV into involuntary bankruptcy and found the subsidiaries had taken secret steps to prevent creditors from collecting money they were owed.
Several U.S. hedge funds led by Aurelius Capital Management and Elliott International hold defaulted notes issued by subsidiaries and had sought to put the subsidiaries into bankruptcy.
Judge Harlin Hale issued his ruling on Tuesday.
Parent company Vitro went through a bankruptcy reorganization in Mexico, but that plan has been strenuously opposed by U.S. creditors.
* Affiliates of Apollo and HGM agree to combine novitex and Sourcehov with Quinpario acquisition corp. 2 to form exela technologies, a public company in a transaction valued at $2.8 billion
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend