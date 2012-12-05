BRIEF-Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5 mln common units
* Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5,000,000 common units
Dec 5 Vitro SAB de CV : * Dallas bankruptcy judge puts 10 units of Mexico's Vitro SAB de CV
into involuntary U.S. bankruptcy-court order * Dallas judge finds Vitro units secretly transferred assets, reincorporated in
Bahamas to thwart U.S. creditors
* Affiliates of Apollo and HGM agree to combine novitex and Sourcehov with Quinpario acquisition corp. 2 to form exela technologies, a public company in a transaction valued at $2.8 billion
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend