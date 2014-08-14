MEXICO CITY Aug 14 Mexico's top glass-making
company Vitro said on Thursday that it has signed a
$950 million deal to make 7.3 billion beer bottles for
U.S.-based firm Constellation Brands over the next seven years.
Last year, Vitro's sales totaled $1.68 billion.
Constellations Brands is a producer and marketer of beer,
wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Canada, New
Zealand and Italy.
Vitro said separately it was exploring a possible deal to
sell its food and beverage-packaging unit. It said it also plans
to invest $90 million to build a new fragrance bottling plant in
Brazil.
