MEXICO CITY Feb 23 Glassmaker Vitro said on Thursday that it has completed its reorganization under Mexico's bankruptcy law more than a year after it first put the $3.4 billion plan to creditors.

Under terms of the plan, Vitro issued new notes due in 2018 plus convertible debentures due in 2015. It also paid a cash restructuring fee to third party payment trusts. The amounts were not specified by the company.

"Vitro is emerging from one of the most challenging periods," Chief Restructuring Officer Claudio Del Valle was quoted as saying in a release.

The restructuring plan was approved by a majority of Vitro's creditors, but it was disputed in courts by the company's U.S.-based lenders who argued Vitro should not be allowed to use its subsidiaries' debt in the approval process.

Vitro, which makes everything from beer bottles to perfume containers for luxury brands, rose 0.29 percent to close at 17.15 pesos on Thursday, hours before the announcement was made. (Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)