* Vitro to spend $3.5 mln to $4.8 mln more a month on energy
* Previous supplier Tractebel is GDF Suez affiliate
* Tractebel could take 10-13 months to restore service
March 29 Mexican glassmaker Vitro,
which last month completed a bankruptcy reorganization, said on
Thursday it will have to pay millions of dollars more in
electricity costs each month after an explosion at its
provider's plant.
The company expects to pay an additional $3.5 million to
$4.8 million a month for energy from Mexico's Federal
Electricity Commission following the March 3 explosion, Vitro
said in a statement.
The company did not say how much it paid previously for
energy.
Vitro's previous electricity and steam power provider,
Tractebel, an affiliate of GDF Suez, said it
could be between 10 and 13 months before it can supply the
glassmaker again, according to the statement.
Monterrey-based Vitro said one of its factories in the north
of Mexico suspended operations for six days following the
explosion, costing the company about $2 million.
Vitro, which makes everything from beer bottles to perfume
containers for luxury brands, in February completed a $3.4
billion restructuring plan after more than a year of legal
disputes with creditors.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)