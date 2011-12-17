(Adds comment from Vitro)
* Vitro first filed for bankruptcy last December
* Hearing on court order to be set next week
Dec 17 Mexican glassmaker Vitro's
bankruptcy plans were disrupted on Friday after a New York judge
directed the company's subsidiaries to withdraw their votes
supporting a contested restructuring plan.
Vitro, which has been trying to push through a pre-packaged
bankruptcy in Mexico's courts for a year, has been fighting with
creditors over the inclusion of its subsidiaries' debt in the
bankruptcy proceedings.
The glassmaker says it has more debt outstanding with its
subsidiaries than with external creditors and on this basis it
claims it has the majority of votes needed to proceed with its
restructuring plan.
A Mexico court ruled in August that Vitro can vote on its
own inter-company debt under Mexico's bankruptcy law and the
company has continued with its restructuring plan.
Vitro said on Dec. 6 that, including its subsidiaries' debt,
it has more than 74 percent support for its plan and it expects
to complete bankruptcy proceedings in 30 days.
But the New York judge issued a temporary restraining order
that prevents the subsidiaries from voting on Vitro's proposed
restructuring plan.
A hearing on the order will be set next week.
Vitro will appeal, the company said in a brief statement.
Vitro shares closed at 11.30 pesos in local
trading. The shares are down almost 30 percent since the start
of the year.
The Monterrey-based glassmaker, which makes everything from
beer bottles to perfume containers for luxury brands, struggled
to repay its borrowings amid losses on derivatives and a drop in
business triggered by the global recession.
The case is Wilmington Trust et al v Vitro et al
653450/2011, New York State Supreme Court (Manhattan).
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay and Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)