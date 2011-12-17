(Adds comment from Vitro)

* Vitro first filed for bankruptcy last December

* Hearing on court order to be set next week

Dec 17 Mexican glassmaker Vitro's bankruptcy plans were disrupted on Friday after a New York judge directed the company's subsidiaries to withdraw their votes supporting a contested restructuring plan.

Vitro, which has been trying to push through a pre-packaged bankruptcy in Mexico's courts for a year, has been fighting with creditors over the inclusion of its subsidiaries' debt in the bankruptcy proceedings.

The glassmaker says it has more debt outstanding with its subsidiaries than with external creditors and on this basis it claims it has the majority of votes needed to proceed with its restructuring plan.

A Mexico court ruled in August that Vitro can vote on its own inter-company debt under Mexico's bankruptcy law and the company has continued with its restructuring plan.

Vitro said on Dec. 6 that, including its subsidiaries' debt, it has more than 74 percent support for its plan and it expects to complete bankruptcy proceedings in 30 days.

But the New York judge issued a temporary restraining order that prevents the subsidiaries from voting on Vitro's proposed restructuring plan.

A hearing on the order will be set next week.

Vitro will appeal, the company said in a brief statement.

Vitro shares closed at 11.30 pesos in local trading. The shares are down almost 30 percent since the start of the year.

The Monterrey-based glassmaker, which makes everything from beer bottles to perfume containers for luxury brands, struggled to repay its borrowings amid losses on derivatives and a drop in business triggered by the global recession.

The case is Wilmington Trust et al v Vitro et al 653450/2011, New York State Supreme Court (Manhattan). (Reporting by Elinor Comlay and Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)