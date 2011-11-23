BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 22 Mexico's Vitro said on Tuesday that its shareholders approved the issuance of stock convertibles as part of a plan to restructure the troubled glassmaker's debt.
The convertibles will be tied to the issuance of new shares, which will be held at the company's treasury, the company said in a statement. Vitro did not say when it planned to issue the new shares and convertibles.
Monterrey-based Vitro (VITROA.MX), which makes everything from beer bottles to perfume containers, filed for bankruptcy nearly a year ago and has been fighting creditors in courts over its $3.4 billion debt.
The company's shares fell 4.35 percent to close at 11 pesos on Tuesday, before the shareholders' decision was made public. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz; Editing by Gary Hill) (cyntia.barrera@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +5255-5282-7153; Reuters Messaging: cyntia.barrera.reuters.com@reuters.net))
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: