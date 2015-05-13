BRIEF-Arconic announces divestiture of its Fusina, Italy Rolling Mill
* Arconic announces divestiture of its Fusina, Italy Rolling Mill
May 13 Glass container maker Owens-Illinois Inc said it would buy Mexican glass maker Vitro SAB de CV's food and beverage glass container business for about $2.15 billion.
The all-cash deal is expected to add to cash flow and earnings per share in the first year after closing, Owens said.
The company said it expects to realize about $30 million in run-rate cost synergies by 2018. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Astronics - on April 3, unit of co acquired substantially all assets, certain liabilities of custom control concepts llc for was $10.7 million in cash Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nPX1el) Further company coverage:
BEIJING, April 6 China's Ant Financial tried to soothe security concerns about its proposed $880 million takeover MoneyGram International Inc on Thursday, saying it intends to store U.S. user data locally once the deal closes.