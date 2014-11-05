STOCKHOLM Nov 5 Vitrolife Ab :
* Vitrolife ab (publ) acquires unisense fertilitech a/s
* The purchase sum amounts on a debt-free basis to 1,980,000
newly issued shares in Vitrolife, and to a cash purchase sum of
SEK 90 million
* Vitrolife ab says fertilitech and its subsidiaries had net
sales of approximately sek 94 million in 2013 and reported
income before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of SEK -25
million
* Vitrolife says it is expected transaction will affect
vitrolife's ebitda per share negatively in 2014 and 2015 but
contribute positively as from 2016
* Combined proforma sales in 2013 for Vitrolife and
FertiliTech amounted to SEK 547 million and income before
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was SEK 90
million
