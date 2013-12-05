By Anjuli Davies
LONDON Dec 5 Private equity firm Vitruvian
Partners has raised 1 billion pounds ($1.63 billion) for its
second fund, having reached its target in the first phase of
fundraising.
Vitruvian targets investments in Northern Europe of between
25 million pounds and 125 million pounds and past acquisitions
have included online takeaway ordering service Just Eat and
online gaming and betting platform OpenBet.
Vitruvian's first fund, which raised 925 million euros
($1.25 billion) in 2008 has performed strongly, the firm said,
although there have been no exits to date.
While fundraising across the private equity industry has
remained challenging as investors have become pickier about the
firms they back, those funds with good tracks records have fared
well.
Private equity firms usually hold a first close during
fundraising, which means they have asked clients to release
money they promised so that they can start investing while still
looking to increase the size of the fund in a final close.
Vitruvian managed to reach its self-imposed cap within the
first six months of fundraising so will no longer continue to
seek more money.
The average time a firm spends raising a fund is now 18.4
months, compared with 17.8 months in 2012 and 11.3 months in
2006, data from Preqin shows.