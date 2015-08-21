(Corrects VTTI's descriptor in paragraph 1 to "oil storage and terminals company" from "refiner". Also removes "refiner" from headline)

Aug 21 Switzerland-based oil trader Vitol's investment arm has acquired the 50 percent stake it did not already own in oil storage and terminals company VTTI BV for $830 million to expand its asset base.

Vitol's unit, Vitol Investment Partnership, bought the stake from Malaysian shipping company MISC Bhd, VTTI's limited partnership, VTTI Energy Partners LP, said on Friday.

VTTI Energy Partners said VTTI would continue to operate independently under Chief Executive Rob Nijst.

VTTI has total gross storage capacity of 54 million barrels, including assets under construction, the company said. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)