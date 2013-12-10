FRANKFURT Dec 10 German property company
Deutsche Annington is close to an agreement to buy
Vitus Immobilien, a German residential landlord partly owned by
Blackstone Group, Bloomberg reported.
An announcement of exclusive talks between Deutsche
Annington and Vitus's owners may come as early as Tuesday,
Bloomberg said in a report published late on Monday, citing
three people familiar with the matter.
Sources had told Reuters in October that private equity
investor Round Hill Capital was weighing its options to exit
Vitus in what could become one of the largest real estate
transactions in Germany this year.
The sources said at the time that Deutsche Annington, Gagfah
and TAG Immobilien had been approached over
a share deal.
Deutsche Annington was not immediately available for
comment.