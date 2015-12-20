DUBAI Dec 20 The board of Viva will meet on Sunday to discuss a takeover offer from its parent company Saudi Telecom Co (STC), according to a bourse filing from the Kuwaiti telecommunications firm.

STC said last week it will offer 1 dinar ($3.29) per share to buy out other shareholders in Viva. ($1 = 0.3036 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Katie Paul and Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)