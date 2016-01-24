DUBAI Jan 24 Viva Kuwait, currently the subject of a takeover offer from its main shareholder, reported a 9 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit on Sunday.

The Saudi Telecom Co (STC) affiliate made a net profit of 10.1 million dinars ($33.26 million) in the three months to Dec. 31. This compares with a profit of 11.1 million dinars in the year-earlier period, according to a statement posted on the Kuwait bourse.

Fourth-quarter operating revenue was 72.5 million dinars, compared to 64.9 million dinars a year ago.

Viva competes with Ooredoo Kuwait, a unit of Qatar's Ooredoo, and Zain.

Viva's 2015 profit was 43.0 million dinars, up 6 percent from the same period in 2014, it said in a statement

STC, which owns 26 percent of Viva, in December announced it would offer 1 dinar per share to buy out Viva's remaining shareholders.

The company's board of directors recommended not to distribute any dividends for 2015, the statement said. ($1 = 0.3037 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Archana Narayanan)