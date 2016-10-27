DUBAI Oct 27 Viva Kuwait reported a 14 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, as the impact of lower oil prices on the Kuwaiti economy and a highly-competitive local market dragged on revenue generation.

* The Saudi Telecom Co subsidiary made a net profit of 9.66 million dinars ($31.9 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, it said in a bourse statement, compared with a profit of 11.27 million dinars in the year-earlier period.

* SICO Bahrain forecast: 9 mln dinars. Arqaam Capital forecast: 9 mln dinars.

* Third-quarter revenue rose 1 percent to 70.65 million dinars.

