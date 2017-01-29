(Corrects typo)
DUBAI Jan 29 Viva Kuwait reported a
6.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday.
* The Saudi Telecom Co (STC) subsidiary made a net
profit of 10.8 million dinars ($35.41 million) in the three
months to Dec. 31, according to Reuters calculations. This
compares with a profit of 10.11 million dinars in the
year-earlier period.
* SICO Bahrain forecast: 9.44 mln dinars.
* The company reported an annual net profit of 39.8 million
dinars, according to a bourse statement.
* Viva Kuwait said its board proposed a dividend of 10 fils
per share. (not 01 fils per share)
($1 = 0.3050 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Paul Tait)