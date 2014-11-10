UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 10 Vivanco Gruppe AG :
* Says Q3 EBITDA was 1.2 million euros, quarterly net income of 0.1 million euros (prior-year quarter EBITDA loss of 0.8 million euros and net loss 1.5 million euros)
* Says Q3 revenues 19.2 million euros with more than 12 pct over the same period last year
* Says 9-month EBITDA of 2.3 million euros (+ 5.9 million euros over previous year)
* Expects 2014 consolidated net income of more than planned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources