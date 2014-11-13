LONDON Nov 13 Lenders to struggling French
retailer Vivarte are potentially facing further losses only two
weeks after completing a painful debt restructuring after a
heavy fall in the company's secondary loan price, banking
sources said on Thursday.
Lenders were forced to wipe out 2 billion euros (2.49
billion US dollar) of the company's 2.8 billion euro of loans in
the restructuring which closed at the end of October, after
Vivarte was hit by a difficult economic and consumer environment
in France. [ID: nL6N0Q65NR]
The company's remaining 800 million euros of loans have been
trading at distressed levels of around 65 percent of face value
since Vivarte announced poor financial results on Nov. 7.
The loans fell to 65 percent of face value from 85.7 on Nov.
4, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data, and have not
recovered.
Loans for restructured companies typically return to face
value, or par, after a restructuring. Vivarte's current trading
level suggests that the company's problems have not been
resolved, traders said, adding that the loans could fall
further.
"It would not be surprising if the loans got closer to the
60 level in the coming days. The company is still pretty levered
and the restructuring did not sort it out fully. Ideally it
(Vivarte) should have cut more debt as part of the process," a
banker said.
Vivarte was not immediately available to comment.
DISTRESSED INTEREST
Vivarte was left with 800 million euros of existing, or
reinstated, term loans after the restructuring as well as a new
500 million euro super senior term loan, which was provided by
funds that now own the company.
"The level of reinstated debt of 800 million euros is
arguably too high and it should have been cut to around 500
million euros," a second banker said.
Oaktree, Alcentra, GoldenTree and Babson became core
shareholders in Vivarte after the restructuring. Eleven funds
also provided the 500 million euro super senior loan.
The fall in Vivarte's loans has already attracted interest
from distressed investors. Around four million euros of the term
loan traded at around 63 on November 12 to a distressed buyer,
two sources said.
"Vivarte's loans are sparking interest from one or two
distressed buyers, but other distressed funds think (that) the
loans have further to fall before they start buying," the first
banker said.
The retail sector is suffering from tough macroeconomic
conditions. The average secondary price of loans for retail
companies fell to 87.3 percent of face value on Wednesday from
89.5 on October 1, according to TRLPC data.
Clothing retailers were hit by warm weather in September and
October, which stopped people from buying winter clothes.
Vivarte, which is facing stiff competition from other
discount retailers, changed management at the end of October
when Richard Simonin replaced Marc Lelandais as CEO.
"The change of management caused some uncertainty. Some
question the strategy and spending of the company over the past
18 months," a third banker said.
Vivarte's Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and
Amortisation (EBITDA) is expected to be 175-200 million euros in
2014, compared to 327 million euros in 2013.
"Vivarte has been an underperformer for quarters now," the
second banker said.
Vivarte's new super senior term loan, which pays 1100 basis
points over Euribor and is Vivarte's highest ranking debt with
good recovery prospects, was trading over par at 102 on
Thursday, according to TRLPC.
(1 US dollar = 0.8037 euro)
(Editing by Tessa Walsh and Christopher Mangham)