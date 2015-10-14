PARIS Oct 14 French media group Vivendi said on Wednesday it had bought stakes in two French video game makers for 160 million euros ($183.04 million) in order to put its cash to use.

Vivendi bought a 6.6 percent stake Ubisoft for 140.3 million euros and a 6.2 percent stake in Gameloft for 19.7 million euros by buying their shares on the market. ($1 = 0.8741 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by John Irish)