Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 18 A U.S. court has handed down a preliminary decision to halt Vivendi SA's $8.2 billion deal to sell most of its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc back to the U.S. company, the games publisher said on Wednesday.
Last week, an Activision shareholder had filed a lawsuit against both parties, seeking an injunction to the deal. The company said the Delaware Chancery court had issued a preliminary injunction on the deal.
"Activision Blizzard remains committed to the transaction and is exploring the steps it will take to complete the transaction as expeditiously as possible," the publisher said in a statement.
HOUSTON/CALGARY, March 3 Doug Lucas stood outside a Houston energy conference early one morning last month handing out resumes and hoping to catch the eye of oil executives with a hand-written sign advertising "Petroleum Eng. Hungry for job interview."
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot plans to ask the Supreme Court for authorization to investigate ministers in President Michel Temer's cabinet and senior senators from his PMDB party for corruption as soon as this week, a source familiar with the plans said on Sunday.