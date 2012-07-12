Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
PARIS, July 12 Vivendi Chairman Jean-Rene Fourtou said the media-to-telecom conglomerate may sell its $8.1 billion stake in video game publisher Activision Blizzard Inc, Bloomberg reported on Thursday citing an interview with the executive.
Fourtou said the move was "a possibility" and that Vivendi is always looking at opportunities for all of its business, Bloomberg reported.
A Vivendi spokesman confirmed Fourtou's comments.
Five sources close to the situation have told Reuters that the company, whose chief executive, Jean-Bernard Levy, stepped down last month, has started testing the appetite of possible bidders for its Activision stake.
The group is anxious to prove that it is taking action to address concerns over its huge debt burden and flagging share price. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
* MacDonald Dettwiler in talks to buy DigitalGlobe in deal that could value it at $2 billion - $3 billion - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)