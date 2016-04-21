PARIS, April 21 Vivendi will seek to buy stakes in telecom operators and seek industrial agreements with the same groups to better distribute its content, Chief Executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine said on Thursday at the group's annual general meeting.

The media group, led by French tycoon Vincent Bollore, has built up a 24.9 percent stake in Telecom Italia, Italy's former monopoly, raising questions about its longer-term plans for the group.

Telecom Italia's chairman, Giuseppe Recchi, was present at Vivendi's shareholder meeting.

"Telecom operators are essential partners to distribute our content to a larger audience," Puyfontaine said. "Vivendi intends to forge close ties with telecom operators through stake acquisitions or industrial agreements." (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by James Regan)