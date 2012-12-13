PARIS Dec 13 Vivendi has appointed Bollore Group Chairman and Chief Executive Vincent Bollore to its supervisory board, the French telecoms-to-entertaiment giant said on Thursday.

Bollore's appointment to replace outgoing director Jean-Yves Charlier will be submitted to the company's next shareholder meeting for ratification, Vivendi said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Christian Plumb)