Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS, June 24 Vivendi's largest shareholder, Vincent Bollore, said the media conglomerate's dividend payout ratio could be between 40 and 50 percent, although the board would have to make the final decision on shareholder returns.
"The board will decide the dividend policy based on what opportunities are available," Bollore said on Tuesday, referring to possible acquisitions that Vivendi could do to bolster its media businesses.
"But in a growing business - and we think our media activities will grow - it seems reasonable to distribute 40 to 50 percent." (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)