NEW YORK, June 17 French industrialist Vincent Bolloré, who has become one of Vivendi SA's largest shareholders, intends to accept a seat on the media company's board in autumn, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Bolloré, who owns just under 5 percent stake in Vivendi, is expected to receive the board seat once he closes a pending deal to sell over-the-air television channels in France to Vivendi's pay-television unit, Canal Plus, the report said.

Pending an antitrust review of the deal and Bolloré's acceptance, his addition could happen as early as September, the WSJ said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The 60-year-old Frenchman, known for turning around ailing companies, will be joining Vivendi as it struggles to justify its holding-company structure of media and telecommunications assets to shareholders, who have pushed its share price down to nine-year lows, the report said.

Vivendi's main cash cow, French telecom business SFR, has been hit hard by new competition from low-cost mobile phone players in France, prompting the company to cut its dividend earlier this year and predict tough times for the next two years.

In May, Bolloré expressed his support of Vivendi's board chairman, Jean-Rene Fourtou, and Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy.

"I have great confidence in Jean-Rene Fourtou et Jean-Bernard Levy so I think they will solve the company's problems," Bollore said at the annual shareholders' meeting of advertising agency Havas SA, where he is the biggest shareholder. (Reporting By Nadia Damouni; Editing by Marguerita Choy)