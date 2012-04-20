PARIS, April 20 French financier Vincent Bollore
could raise his stake in Vivendi to 5 percent, becoming
the group's largest shareholder, and possibly take a seat on its
board, newspaper Le Figaro said without citing sources.
This would put Bollore, the head of investment group Bollore
and chairman of French advertising company Havas
, in a position to participate in the decisions of
Europe's largest telecoms and entertainment group, the paper
said.
In December, Bollore agreed to sell its free TV channels
Direct 8 and Direct Star to Vivend's Canal+ Pay-TV unit, in
exchange for Vivendi shares and could own close to 4 percent of
Vivendi once the sale is finalised.
Longer-term, Bollore eyes 5 percent of Vivendi, Le Figaro
said. Because Vivendi's shareholding is fragmented, Bollore
would not need to buy a large block of shares to achieve a
significant weight in the company.
Le Figaro said Jean-Rene Fourtou, chairman of Vivendi's
supervisory board, told the group's shareholders meeting on
Thursday that he did not object to Bollore joining Vivendi's
board "if he is interested".
Havas, which is 33 percent owned by Bollore, could not be
immediately reached for comment.
