* Vivendi chairman told AGM does not object to Bollore board
entry
* Bollore seen raising Vivendi stake to 4-5 pct - source
* Vivendi shares up 3 pct
(Recasts with source; adds shares, broker comment)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, April 20 French financier Vincent Bollore
could raise his stake in Vivendi to around 5 percent to
become the entertainment giant's largest shareholder, a source
close to the matter said.
Vivendi Chairman Jean-Rene Fourtou had fueled speculation at
its annual shareholder meeting that the corporate raider could
take a seat on the board of Europe's largest telecoms and media
group, helping the shares rise nearly 3 percent on Friday.
"We attended Vivendi's AGM yesterday in Paris... Fourtou
made it clear that the board is open to the entry of Vincent
Bollore, news that we would consider positive given Bollore's
activist profile," broker CA Cheuvreux said in a note.
Bollore, who owned 1.09 percent of Vivendi's capital at the
end of February, has so far not asked for a seat, however.
In December, Bollore agreed to sell free TV channels Direct
8 and Direct Star to Vivendi's Canal+ pay-TV unit in exchange
for Vivendi shares and could own around 3 percent of Vivendi
once the sale is finalised.
Combined with purchases of Vivendi shares Bollore has made
or will make on the market, his stake could reach about 5
percent, the source said.
Bollore, who made his fortune in shipping, commodity and
industrial ventures, is known for taking stakes in companies and
then pressuring management for results. He has also been
building a media empire in recent years.
In 2005, he seized control of French advertising group Havas
after a bruising battle with then Chairman Alain de
Pouzilhac.
Bollore, who now chairs Havas and is head of investment
group Bollore, declined to comment on Vivendi. A
Vivendi spokeswoman said the group had no further comment.
(Additional reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by Erica
Billingham and James Regan)