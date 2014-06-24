Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS, June 24 Vincent Bollore, the current vice-chairman of Vivendi and its largest shareholder, said the company would face major challenges and powerful competitors as it seeks to become an integrated media group.
"Vivendi's strategy is now clearly fixed," said Bollore, in his first public remarks on the company.
"It is to transform the company from a financial holding to an integrated company focused on content."
Bollore, who owns 5 percent of Vivendi, is expected to be voted in as the media conglomerate's new chairman at an ongoing annual meeting on Tuesday. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; editing by Geert De Clercq)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)