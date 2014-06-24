PARIS, June 24 Vivendi Chief Financial Officer Herve Philippe said on Tuesday that the group aims to keep its current credit rating.

Vivendi has a BBB rating from Fitch and Standard & Poor's, and a Baa2 from Moody's.

The issue of the group's credit rating has attracted investor interest because Vivendi is expected to embark on acquisitions in media. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)