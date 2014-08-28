Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 28 Vivendi SA Chief Executive Arnaud de PPuyfontaine said after announcement of GVT sale: * Sees option to take Telecom Italia stake as part of GVT sale as
"attractive" * Strategy is not to accumulate telecom stakes globally but Vivendi will be
"opportunistic" about acquiring them such as in SFR and GVT sale cases
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)