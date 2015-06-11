BRIEF-Kellton Tech Solutions completes acquisition of Lenmar Group of Companies
* Says completed acquisition of U.S.-based Lenmar Group of companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 11 Vivendi SA : * Says it has hedged its 41.5 million share stake in activision blizzard,
representing 5.7% of the company's total common shares. * Says following the entry into this transaction, it continues to own 41.5
million shares in activision blizzard. * The objective of the transaction is to protect the value of vivendi's
shareholding in activision blizzard, Vivendi says
* Maintains 2017 target of revenues $550 million-$650 million, up from $537 million in 2016