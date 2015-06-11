June 11 Vivendi SA : * Says it has hedged its 41.5 million share stake in activision blizzard,

representing 5.7% of the company's total common shares. * Says following the entry into this transaction, it continues to own 41.5

million shares in activision blizzard. * The objective of the transaction is to protect the value of vivendi's

shareholding in activision blizzard, Vivendi says